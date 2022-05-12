RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » VIDEO: Wendy Rieger honored…

VIDEO: Wendy Rieger honored at memorial service

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 7:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Family and friends of NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger gathered Wednesday at a church in Bethesda, Maryland, to remember her.

Rieger died on April 16 at age 65.

Many spoke about her big personality and her kindness.

NBC Washington shared part of the service with its viewers.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up