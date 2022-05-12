VIDEO: Wendy Rieger honored at memorial service

Family and friends of NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger gathered Wednesday at a church in Bethesda to remember her.
Family and friends of NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger gathered Wednesday at a church in Bethesda, Maryland, to remember her.
Rieger died on April 16 at age 65.
Many spoke about her big personality and her kindness.
NBC Washington shared part of the service with its viewers.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.