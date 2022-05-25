Some of the DC region’s outdoor pools open this weekend

When Montgomery County, Maryland's outdoor pools open this weekend, some folks might be out of town or otherwise occupied, but it's going to be a long summer — so there's still time to learn about water safety.

“We’re excited to offer a Water Safety Day on June 4,” said Montgomery County Department of Recreation Director Robin Riley.

The event will be held at the Hector I. Ayala pool in the Wheaton-Glenmont area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s a totally free event, we’re offering all kinds of free safety information, introduction to nontraditional watersports, kayaking and other things,” she said.

County outdoor pools open this Saturday at 11 a.m. and will only be open on weekends until June 20, when they’ll be open seven days per week. You can find scheduled hours for various pools on the county’s website.

Riley said she encouraged everyone to visit the recreation department online for information about passes and admission, and to also take safety concerns seriously, such as “putting your phone down, making sure you’re watching your young person when they’re at the pool.”

There are seven outdoor, county-run pools.

“We are fully-staffed, we’re excited about opening back up,” she said. “So, please stop by and see us if you can.”

In neighboring Prince George’s County, outdoor pools open Saturday on a weekend-only schedule through Sunday, June 26. They’ll be open Tuesday through Sunday beginning June 28.

Advanced reservations are encouraged, according to the county’s website.

In Virginia, you can learn about Fairfax County Parks’ water programs and classes on the county website.

D.C.’s outdoor pools will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for the Memorial Day Weekend and then be open only on weekends until June 27.

After that, you can find individual summer schedules for various pools on the city’s website.

Check with local recreation or parks departments for potential outdoor pool opportunities close to where you live.