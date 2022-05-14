RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Silver Spring man sentenced to 19 years for role in ‘execution style’ marijuana murder

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 8:39 AM

A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 19 years in prison and 3 years of supervised probation after a guilty plea for his part in the 2019 “execution style” killing of Jordan Radway, 23, and Christian Roberts, 24, in White Oak.

Dontaye Hunt, 21, pleaded guilty in court to charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police have finished sentencing after the 2019 murder of Jordan Radway, 23, and Christian Roberts, 24. (Left) Andy Panton, (who fired the gunshots) was sentenced to two, consecutive, life sentences plus sixty years in prison. (Middle) Dontaye Hunt was sentenced to 19 years in prison and three years of supervised probation. (Right) Noah Barnett, was sentenced to 42 years in prison. (Courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Hunt was the third of three suspects charged in connection with the 2019 murder and testified against Andy Panton, who shot the victims. Andy Panton was given two consecutive life sentences and sixty years while Noah Barnett was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Court documents show that police responded to a crash on Jan. 28, 2019, in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.

When officers arrived, they saw a black 1994 Honda Accord that hit multiple vehicles parked on the road. The two occupants, Radway and Roberts, were shot twice and found with gunshot wounds inside the car.

Documents show that Radway and Barnett were setting up a sale of a quarter pound of marijuana at 6 p.m. for $600 with Radway and Roberts. The deal was unsuccessful.

Over several hours, the defendants planned to meet in a different location via phone communications. By about 8:30 p.m., police began to get reports of gunshots and a car crash.

Police interviews and investigations would reveal Hunt’s desire to make a “move” and Barnett’s decision to rob Radway of his marijuana. Barnett told the court that Hunt and Paton arrived at Barnett’s home when Panton confirmed that he shot Radway and Roberts.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

