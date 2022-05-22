One week after attack in Buffalo, a Montgomery Co. church prays for healing

The church welcomed Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County to the pulpit, where he shared the importance of standing against racism and extremism with the congregation.

As Buffalo marked one week since the shooting of 10 Black people with somber moments of silence a Rockville church prayed for racial healing nationwide.

Pastor Gamal Alexander led the Rockville Seventh Day Adventist Church in prayer.

“I believe we can agree that after such tragedy our land needs healing, regardless of your political leanings, regardless of your ideology…when you see this level of pain it ought to move you to pray for God’s healing,” Alexander said.

The church welcomed Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County to the pulpit, where he shared the importance of standing against racism and extremism with the congregation.

“People of good conscience have got to show courage and resolution and devotion and stand up…people across the country are meeting in mourning and prayer for the 10 souls lost in Buffalo at the hands of this domestic terrorist,” Raskin said.

Raskin also condemned the racist ideology police believe fueled the attack.

“We have to confront the evil of this “White Replacement Theory” that this 18-year-old gunman was jacked up on,” he said.

Raskin also renewed his call for universal background checks for gun purchasers.

To aid the people of Buffalo in their time of need congregants were also asked to contribute to Seventh Day Adventist Services in Buffalo, which is helping feed the hungry.