Reward offered in vandalization of farm equipment in Montgomery Co.

A farmer in Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to find the person who vandalized their farm equipment last month.

A farmer in Montgomery County, Maryland, is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to find the person who vandalized their farm equipment last month.

The Montgomery County police said in a statement that a suspect was seen driving onto the farm on Long Corner Road, in Damascus, on the night of April 21 and was spotted climbing on top of a tanker truck used for fertilizing fields.

The next day, the farm’s owner found that the tanker had been contaminated with herbicide, but only after the farmer had used the truck to fertilize about 1,000 acres of corn.

A week later, farm workers found another piece of equipment had been contaminated.

The Montgomery County police said anyone with more information should call them at 240-773-6273, or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).