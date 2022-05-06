Montgomery Co. man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution that led to overdose death

A Montgomery County man has plead guilty to distributing drugs that led to an overdose death of in Aug. 2020.

Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, 38, who also goes by “Anton Agbi,” and “Tone,” of Germantown, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Thursday to distribution of fentanyl.

Agbi, 38, admitted that someone died as a result of using drugs that he distributed, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the guilty plea, on Aug. 10, 2020, just before the fatal overdose, the person contacted Agbi by telephone to obtain heroin and fentanyl, according to the news release.

That day, the person agreed to meet Agbi at a hotel in Gaithersburg where he was staying. The victim texted Agbi when they arrived at the hotel and Agbi went out the car to complete the transaction. Surveillance video from the hotel as well as cell site location records confirmed that the person was in the area of the hotel and that Agbi left the hotel and walked toward the car.

A short time later, the car left the area and the victim went home without making any other stops.

At about 10 p.m. the victim was found dead in their bedroom, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers located a clear plastic baggie containing .42 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin and a straw next to the body, the release said.

No other people were in the victim’s home at the time, the release said.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and morphine, the release said.

After Aug. 25, 2020, Agbi relocated to a different hotel in Germantown, Maryland.

On Aug. 28, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his hotel room and found about 10 clear plastic capsules containing a total of approximately 2.76 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, knotted bags containing a total of approximately 2.6 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, and drug distribution paraphernalia, including a digital scale and sandwich bags used to package controlled substances, the release said.

Following the search, Agbi was placed under arrest. He admitted using and distributing opioid drugs. Agbi also said he met with the victim who died on Aug. 10 at the previous hotel and provided them with opioid drugs. He stated that the victim used opioid drugs Agbi provided in his presence, according to the release.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Agbi is set to be sentenced to 9 and 1/2 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for Sept. 20, at 9 a.m.