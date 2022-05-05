5 injured, 2 critically in Aspen Hill crash

Five people are injured following a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Aspen Hill, Maryland.
The crash happened on Connecticut Avenue at Atherton Street.
Two people are critically injured, and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
RT @ReadyMontgomery TRAFFIC ADVISORY / Traffic incident closes all Northbound and Southbound lanes of Connecticut Ave. (MD-185) between Weller Rd. and Independence St. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MDTRAFFIC @MDSHA @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/zsibX49Vkq
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 12, 2022
The WTOP Traffic Center reports Connecticut Avenue has been closed in both directions between Weller Road and Independence Street since 7:40 a.m.
A map of the area is below.