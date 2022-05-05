RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
5 injured, 2 critically in Aspen Hill crash

May 12, 2022, 9:22 AM

Five people are injured following a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Aspen Hill, Maryland.

The crash happened on Connecticut Avenue at Atherton Street.

Two people are critically injured, and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Connecticut Avenue has been closed in both directions between Weller Road and Independence Street since 7:40 a.m.

A map of the area is below.

