5 injured, 2 critically in Aspen Hill crash

Five people are injured following a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Aspen Hill, Maryland.

The crash happened on Connecticut Avenue at Atherton Street.

Two people are critically injured, and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

RT @ReadyMontgomery TRAFFIC ADVISORY / Traffic incident closes all Northbound and Southbound lanes of Connecticut Ave. (MD-185) between Weller Rd. and Independence St. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MDTRAFFIC @MDSHA @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/zsibX49Vkq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 12, 2022

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Connecticut Avenue has been closed in both directions

A map of the area is below.