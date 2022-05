It's unknown what led up to the collision, but Montgomery County Fire and EMS say it was a head-on crash.

Two teenagers are in the hospital tonight after their dirt bikes collided near a farm field in Poolesville.

Montgomery County Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 15200 block of Partnership Road.

A 13-year-old was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old was also hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

