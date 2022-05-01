RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 teen hurt, another…

1 teen hurt, another in custody after stabbing near Gaithersburg High School

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are investigating a stabbing near Gaithersburg High School, in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County police and Gaithersburg police arrived on South Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard, off school property, Thursday just before 3 p.m.

They found two high school students near a public bus stop. One of them had cuts to their extremities, and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening; the other teenager is in custody, Gaithersburg police spokesman Dan Lane said.

Lane said a police found a “cutting instrument.” He added that the incident happened after school hours, so there was no lockdown.

Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick said in a letter to the school community a witness made the call to the police.

“A situation of this nature can be unsettling for our students. There will be counselors on site tomorrow, Friday, May 13, to meet with any staff and students that need support,” Dimmick said.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

House advances bill to boost pay, benefits system for TSA employees

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up