1 teen hurt, another in custody after stabbing near Gaithersburg High School

Police are investigating a stabbing near Gaithersburg High School, in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County police and Gaithersburg police arrived on South Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard, off school property, Thursday just before 3 p.m.

They found two high school students near a public bus stop. One of them had cuts to their extremities, and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening; the other teenager is in custody, Gaithersburg police spokesman Dan Lane said.

Lane said a police found a “cutting instrument.” He added that the incident happened after school hours, so there was no lockdown.

Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick said in a letter to the school community a witness made the call to the police.

“A situation of this nature can be unsettling for our students. There will be counselors on site tomorrow, Friday, May 13, to meet with any staff and students that need support,” Dimmick said.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.