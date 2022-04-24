Road closures for Pike’s Peek 10k in Montgomery Co.

The Pike's Peek 10k on Sunday morning brings road closures and changes to the Ride On bus service in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The race starts at 7:50 a.m. at the Shady Grove Metro Station. The rolling closures will be between Gude Drive and the Montrose Parkway/Randolph Road.

The following roads will have lanes blocked, traffic detoured or will be closed altogether, according to the race’s website.

Closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Redland Road between Rockville Pike and Crabbs Branch

from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Redland Road between Rockville Pike and Crabbs Branch Detoured from 7:40 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. — Traffic directed off northbound lanes of Rockville Pike by officers to East on Gude Drive to North on Crabbs Branch way to left on Shady Grove and back to Rockville Pike.

from 7:40 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. — Traffic directed off northbound lanes of Rockville Pike by officers to East on Gude Drive to North on Crabbs Branch way to left on Shady Grove and back to Rockville Pike. Center lanes blocked from 6:30 a.m. to race end — Rockville Pike from Gude Drive to Rose Avenue.

from 6:30 a.m. to race end — Rockville Pike from Gude Drive to Rose Avenue. Detoured from 8:10 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. — Southbound traffic on Rockville Pike sent to the southwest on Towne Road, and using Montrose Rd or Montrose Parkway, will connect to East Jefferson and Executive Boulevard to Old Georgetown Road where south bound traffic on Route-355 resumes.



Drivers could use the Montrose Parkway or Old Georgetown Road to get to the north or east of the Pike.

Some Ride On bus routes will also be impacted by the race and the service is warning passengers to plan for delays. The affected routes are 5, 26, 46, 47, 54, 55, 56, 57 and 59. Here’s what you need to know.

Rockville Metro station closed from 7:35 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. — Riders will board Routes 46, 47, 54, 56 and T-2 on Monroe Place and Rockville Pike across from the station.

Route 55, 57, and 59 will be affected by the closure of the northbound lanes of MD 355 between Shady Grove Metro station and Gude Drive.

Montgomery College is closed from 7:25 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. which will affect Route 46.

Lane closes — From Gude Drive to Rose Avenue, only one northbound lane will be open.

Halpine Road closed from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Route 5 will use Executive Boulevard to Montrose Parkway to Parklawn Drive, then will turn onto Twinbrook Parkway and onto Chapman Avenue to the west side of Twinbrook Metro station in both directions.

Route 26 will use Executive Boulevard to Montrose Parkway to Parklawn Drive, then will turn onto Twinbrook Parkway to the east side of Twinbrook Metro station.

Route 46 to Medical Center Metro station will bypass Twinbrook Metro station.

For the latest on the impact of road closures and detours, listen WTOP’s traffic reports.

The race’s route can be viewed online.