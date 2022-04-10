Pro golf tournaments bring big business to Montgomery Co.

One golf tournament will be in Montgomery County and it will be the first PGA event in the D.C. area since 2018.

With the Masters wrapping up at Augusta National on Sunday, the golf world will turn its eyes toward the next tournaments on the Professional Golfers’ Association’s slate. One of them will be in Montgomery County, Maryland, and it will be the first PGA event in the D.C. area since 2018.

This May, the best golfers in the world will be teeing off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, for the Wells Fargo Championship. The last tour event the club hosted was the 2018 Quicken Loans National.

According to a new report from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation, the tournament is expected to bring in nearly $30 million overall in economic activity to Maryland with over $17 million in visitor spending to Montgomery County that wouldn’t have come to the county without the tournament.

The tournament is expected to also support about 250 jobs statewide while generating $175,000 in local tax revenues and $1.6 million tax revenues for the state.

It’s not the only championship that will be in Montgomery County this year. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda this June. It’s the first of eight PGA events that will be hosted at Congressional over the next 15 years including a PGA Championship in 2031 and a Ryder Cup in 2037.

“Montgomery County is proud to be hosting the Wells Fargo Championship in May and the KPMG Women’s Championship in June this year, and is scheduled to be a host of national tournaments for years to come,” said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement.

“Montgomery County’s golf courses attract players from throughout the region annually, and our economy will clearly benefit from these tournaments being hosted in the County.”