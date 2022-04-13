No pandemic restrictions for Montgomery Co. high school graduations

Montgomery County's high school graduation and eighth-grade promotion ceremonies will be held without pandemic restrictions for the first time in over two years.

Chris Cram, spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, said all high school commencement events would return to an in-person format this June after having gone virtual in 2020, and outdoors in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland’s largest school district will allow eighth-grade promotion ceremonies to be held in-person for the first time since 2019, after two years of virtual events.

Cram said some individual schools are returning to their pre-pandemic practice of hosting ceremonies off-campus at larger venues, while others will continue to hold ceremonies at home athletics stadiums as was done last year.

MCPS high school commencements are scheduled from June 1 to June 14. See a full list of dates, times and keynote speakers per school on the district’s website.