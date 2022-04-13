RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » No pandemic restrictions for…

No pandemic restrictions for Montgomery Co. high school graduations

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County’s high school graduation and eighth-grade promotion ceremonies will be held without pandemic restrictions for the first time in over two years in the Maryland county.

Chris Cram, spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, said all high school commencement events would return to an in-person format this June after having gone virtual in 2020, and outdoors in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland’s largest school district will allow eighth-grade promotion ceremonies to be held in-person for the first time since 2019, after two years of virtual events.

Cram said some individual schools are returning to their pre-pandemic practice of hosting ceremonies off-campus at larger venues, while others will continue to hold ceremonies at home athletics stadiums as was done last year.

MCPS high school commencements are scheduled from June 1 to June 14. See a full list of dates, times and keynote speakers per school on the district’s website.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up