Montgomery County schools change COVID-19 contact tracing protocol

Parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, should expect some changes to how COVID-19 cases are traced in classrooms.

Parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, should expect some changes to how COVID-19 cases are traced in classrooms.

Universal contact tracing will no longer happen in schools and child care programs across the district.

Montgomery County Public Schools said beginning May 2, anyone who comes into close contact with a positive case will not be identified or individually notified.

Instead, messages will be sent at the classroom, grade or school level as a way of informing the community.

Schools leaders said that in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak, contact tracing will take place and they will continue to monitor cases to ensure the safety of the community.

The decision was made based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health.

Parents can track daily cases on the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard website.