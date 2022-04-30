Landon Azalea Festival aims to raise funds for Bethesda school tuition assistance

A festival in Bethesda is in full bloom this weekend as it aims to raise funds for a Maryland school.

A festival in Bethesda is in full bloom this weekend as it aims to raise funds for a Maryland school.

The Landon Azalea Festival features a selection of azaleas, flowers, plants and shopping in addition to children’s rides and treats.

For adults, there are cocktails, a live auction and dancing to live music.

The festival started on Friday and will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival first started in 1954 and the funds will go to help student financial assistance for the Landon School, a private school for boys in grades 3 through 12 in Bethesda.

The festival is free and open to the public.

It is held at the Landon school located at 6101 Wilson Lane in Bethesda.

In 1954, Landon co-founders Paul and Mary Lee Banfield sold azaleas from campus gardens to raise funds for tuition assistance and the success of the initial sale launched an annual Landon tradition.