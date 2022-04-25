Bethesda-based Kid Museum is expanding

“We have a range of experiences for kids — from traditional woodshop, textiles, all the way to computer coding, robotics, 3D printers and laser cutters,” said Lisa O’Brien, the Kid Museum’s chief advancement officer.
The museum’s new flagship will open May 22, and the public is welcome to visit on Sundays. During the week, the museum is reserved for school field trips.
The first thing kids will see when they enter the new location is the museum’s Maker Playground. It features self-guided exhibits including a “wrench race,” where kids will be able to connect circuits on a large table and see how electricity travels.
Visitors will also be able to contribute to an ever-changing sculpture at the museum, using giant pieces of cardboard.
“It’s not your traditional museum where you simply look at things. We encourage kids to touch and feel and try things and make things together,” said O’Brien.
Tickets cost $15. The museum’s original location at the Davis Library will continue to operate.
Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.