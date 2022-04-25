Bethesda-based Kid Museum is expanding

The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center.

The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. WTOP/Shayna Estulin The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center. WTOP/Shayna Estulin The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. WTOP/Shayna Estulin "We have a range of experiences for kids — from traditional woodshop, textiles, all the way to computer coding, robotics, 3D printers and laser cutters," said Lisa O'Brien, the Kid Museum's chief advancement officer. WTOP/Shayna Estulin The Museum's new flagship will open May 22, and the public is welcome to visit on Sundays. During the week, the museum is reserved for school field trips. WTOP/Shayna Estulin

“We have a range of experiences for kids — from traditional woodshop, textiles, all the way to computer coding, robotics, 3D printers and laser cutters,” said Lisa O’Brien, the Kid Museum’s chief advancement officer.

The museum’s new flagship will open May 22, and the public is welcome to visit on Sundays. During the week, the museum is reserved for school field trips.

The first thing kids will see when they enter the new location is the museum’s Maker Playground. It features self-guided exhibits including a “wrench race,” where kids will be able to connect circuits on a large table and see how electricity travels.

Visitors will also be able to contribute to an ever-changing sculpture at the museum, using giant pieces of cardboard.

“It’s not your traditional museum where you simply look at things. We encourage kids to touch and feel and try things and make things together,” said O’Brien.

Tickets cost $15. The museum’s original location at the Davis Library will continue to operate.