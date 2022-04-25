RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Bethesda-based Kid Museum is expanding

Bethesda-based Kid Museum is expanding

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore.

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center.

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore.

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
“We have a range of experiences for kids — from traditional woodshop, textiles, all the way to computer coding, robotics, 3D printers and laser cutters,” said Lisa O’Brien, the Kid Museum’s chief advancement officer.

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Museum’s new flagship will open May 22, and the public is welcome to visit on Sundays. During the week, the museum is reserved for school field trips.

WTOP/Shayna Estulin
(1/5)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)
The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)

The Kid Museum will soon have a lot more space for kids to learn and explore.

The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center.

“We have a range of experiences for kids — from traditional woodshop, textiles, all the way to computer coding, robotics, 3D printers and laser cutters,” said Lisa O’Brien, the Kid Museum’s chief advancement officer.

The museum’s new flagship will open May 22, and the public is welcome to visit on Sundays. During the week, the museum is reserved for school field trips.

The first thing kids will see when they enter the new location is the museum’s Maker Playground. It features self-guided exhibits including a “wrench race,” where kids will be able to connect circuits on a large table and see how electricity travels.

Visitors will also be able to contribute to an ever-changing sculpture at the museum, using giant pieces of cardboard.

“It’s not your traditional museum where you simply look at things. We encourage kids to touch and feel and try things and make things together,” said O’Brien.

Tickets cost $15. The museum’s original location at the Davis Library will continue to operate.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up