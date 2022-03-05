Montgomery Co. police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of teen

Police say that they have arrested a Silver Spring man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Wheaton on Friday.

Police say that they have arrested a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident in connection to a homicide that occurred in Wheaton on Friday.

Officials say that Cardel Chaney, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Officers say they responded to the shooting at around 6:47 p.m. where the victim, 17-year-old Devin Dickey, was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, the release said.

Witnesses at the scene, according to police, gave a physical description that matched Chaney. Officers then established a perimeter and searched the area for the suspect.

Chaney was located inside of the Wheaton Metro Station. Metro Transit Police assisted in reviewing surveillance footage and recovering “items of evidentiary value” inside of the station.