RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. launches booze lotto

Montgomery Co. launches booze lotto

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services is saying hello to spring with limited whiskey lotteries to give residents a chance to pick up some highly sought-after alcohol.

The lotteries are free to enter, but they have varying residency requirements.

According to a news release, the first lottery will be open to Maryland residents 21 and over. The second lottery will be open only to Montgomery County residents 21 and over.

In all, 378 bottles will be available to customers.

For county residents, the booze includes a 2020 release of a Pappy Van Winkle six-bottle set, a Buffalo Trace Antique Collection five-bottle set and a Michter’s 20-year bourbon.

Statewide residents selected will have an opportunity to purchase items including bottles from Colonel EH Taylor Jr. Warehouse C.

Lottery registration opens Sunday. You’ve got until 11:59 p.m. on April 9 to enter the lotteries. When they close, a random drawing will be conducted and the winning numbers will be posted online at noon on April 18.

Winners will be able to buy their bottles from a designated store from April 22 through May 1.

Details on how to enter the lottery, including an entry form, are available on the ABS website at montgomerycountymd.gov/abs/lottery.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Air Force pilot shortage may take decades to fix, but service is making headway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up