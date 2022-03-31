Montgomery Co. launches booze lotto

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services is saying hello to spring with limited whiskey lotteries to give residents a chance to pick up some highly sought-after alcohol.

The lotteries are free to enter, but they have varying residency requirements.

According to a news release, the first lottery will be open to Maryland residents 21 and over. The second lottery will be open only to Montgomery County residents 21 and over.

In all, 378 bottles will be available to customers.

For county residents, the booze includes a 2020 release of a Pappy Van Winkle six-bottle set, a Buffalo Trace Antique Collection five-bottle set and a Michter’s 20-year bourbon.

Statewide residents selected will have an opportunity to purchase items including bottles from Colonel EH Taylor Jr. Warehouse C.

Lottery registration opens Sunday. You’ve got until 11:59 p.m. on April 9 to enter the lotteries. When they close, a random drawing will be conducted and the winning numbers will be posted online at noon on April 18.

Winners will be able to buy their bottles from a designated store from April 22 through May 1.

Details on how to enter the lottery, including an entry form, are available on the ABS website at montgomerycountymd.gov/abs/lottery.