Man who opened fire at White Oak Shopping Center sentenced

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 4:35 AM

A Derwood man has been sentenced after opening fire at a shopping center last year in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Abdul Fossett, 19, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, with all but seven years suspended.

Bullets flew right outside store entrances at the White Oak Shopping Center on New Hampshire Avenue, some of them hitting brick pillars, on March 23, 2021.

Prosecutors said Fossett and another shooter were aiming for a man but missed, according to prosecutors. The incident was captured on video.

On surveillance footage from the shopping center, the man police said was the intended target can be seen running into the parking lot. He wasn’t hurt.

The charges against Fossett originally included attempted first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two weapon changes.

Fossett pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for attacking another inmate after his arrest as well.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy thanked Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins for what he called a “lengthy” sentence in this case.

“Hopefully this provides deterrence for others who would attempt to use a deadly weapon in a crowded area. Escalating a conflict to this level of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our county,” McCarthy said.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

