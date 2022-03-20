RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
High schoolers organize Montgomery Co. vigil to keep police out of schools

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 9:49 PM

Montgomery County high school students held signs, spoke over a megaphone and played music during an event protesting a proposal that would put armed officers in schools. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

A group of high schoolers gathered in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday to call attention to a new proposal to put armed officers in schools after the School Resource Officer Program was discontinued.

Montgomery County high school students stood in front of the Carver Educational Services Center building — where the school board meets — to get their message out.

“Putting in the CEO 2.0 program is not going to keep us safer, and it is actually just going to cause more trauma,” said 15-year-old Hanan Miles, a freshman at Montgomery Blair High School and an organizer with Sunrise Silver Spring.

 

Miles and the group called for of Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight to drop the recently proposed Community Engagement Officers or “CEO 2.0” program that would put armed police officers into schools, but not at the same level as the previously used school resource officers (SROs).

If community engagement officers are added inside schools, Miles said she thinks it’s like bringing back SROs.

“It’s very, very similar,” Miles said.

Carmella Beach, 15, who also attends Montgomery Blair, said she doesn’t think the proposed CEO 2.0 program is not an answer to keeping schools safe.

“At the beginning of this year, they took police out of schools but then didn’t put any other prevention in. We don’t have any social workers or increased counseling,” Beach said.

The CEO 2.0 program would give police designated workstations at each high school for the CEO, but the officer would not be permanently stationed there.

“There has been an increase in violence in schools this year, but it’s not because there’s no police,” Beach said. “It’s just because they didn’t put that mental health support in there.”

