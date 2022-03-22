RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Germantown dentist charged with 2nd-degree murder after patient overdose

Anna Gawel

March 22, 2022, 4:06 PM

Police in Montgomery County say Dr. James Ryan, an oral surgeon in Germantown, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a former patient with whom he had a relationship.

Sarah Harris fatally overdosed on Jan. 26 after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Ryan, whose practice is located on Observation Drive, police said in a news release.

Police said that Harris was in a relationship with the dentist and had been provided drugs by Ryan between March 2021 and her death in January, 2022.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding Ryan’s arrest at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

