Germantown dentist charged with 2nd-degree murder after patient overdose

Police in Montgomery County say Dr. James Ryan, an oral surgeon in Germantown, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a former patient with whom he had a relationship.

Sarah Harris fatally overdosed on Jan. 26 after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Ryan, whose practice is located on Observation Drive, police said in a news release.

Police said that Harris was in a relationship with the dentist and had been provided drugs by Ryan between March 2021 and her death in January, 2022.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding Ryan’s arrest at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

