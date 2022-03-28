RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Driver crashes through brick wall into Montgomery Co. hair salon

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 10:58 AM

A driver crashed the front of a car through a brick wall and into a salon in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
The car crashed through the wall of Kacey Hair Salon, next to Dunkin’, at 20 Montgomery Village Avenue.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
It’s not known why the driver crashed into Kacey Hair Salon.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
The damage to the building was not on a load bearing wall, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
A driver crashed a car through a brick wall and into salon in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

The car crashed through the wall of Kacey Hair Salon, next to Dunkin’, at 20 Montgomery Village Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to a tweet from the department’s spokesman Pete Piringer.

Emergency responders say they got the driver out of the car around 8:40 a.m. The department said the driver was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the person’s condition.

The building was evacuated and no one else was hurt, Piringer said.

The damage to the building was not on a load bearing wall, according to the department.

Building and health inspectors will evaluate the building.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

