Driver crashes through brick wall into Montgomery Co. hair salon

A driver crashed a car through a brick wall and into salon in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

The car crashed through the wall of Kacey Hair Salon, next to Dunkin’, at 20 Montgomery Village Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to a tweet from the department’s spokesman Pete Piringer.

Emergency responders say they got the driver out of the car around 8:40 a.m. The department said the driver was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the person’s condition.

The building was evacuated and no one else was hurt, Piringer said.

Update – Dunkin’, 20 Montgomery Village Ave … driver initially trapped. @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating driver after removal. No other patients, structural damage (but not a load bearing wall), building inspector and health inspector enroute https://t.co/JLjvgHjPH8 pic.twitter.com/ewQ2suasJl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 28, 2022

The damage to the building was not on a load bearing wall, according to the department.

Building and health inspectors will evaluate the building.