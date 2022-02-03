OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Social media threats made against Montgomery County schools

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 10:12 PM

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they are aware of a number of online threats that mention a school shooting and bombing intended for Friday.

The social media threats are similar in style and content, and they include racist and antisemitic comments.

Montgomery County police investigated and determined the validity of the threats to be “low-level,” a schools statement said Thursday.

Police and Montgomery County Public Schools said they will continue to monitor social media and actively investigate any specific threats.

“The community is encouraged not to share these messages online but to report any such threats to local law enforcement,” MCPS said.

Schools will be part of Montgomery County police’s regular patrols on Friday.

If you or your child becomes aware of a student who has a weapon or is planning to hurt themselves or others, call the police and the school administration. You can also report anonymously to the Maryland SafeSchools tip line at 833-MD-B-SAFE.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

