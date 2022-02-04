Montgomery County police officer dies while driving daughter to school

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers during an off-duty crash Friday morning.

Police said Douglas Haggerty, 36, was driving his 9-year-old daughter to school, when they were involved in a single-car crash.

Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones said they believe Haggerty had an “incapacitating medical event” behind the wheel, which resulted in his car leaving Spencerville Road near Good Hope Road and flipping over.

The police department said Haggerty’s daughter was able to get out of the car and call 911. First responders performed lifesaving measures, but Haggerty died later at the hospital.

Haggerty’s daughter was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death, but Jones said it is not believed the crash itself is to blame.

“We don’t believe that the injuries as a result of the car accident is what caused his death,” Jones said.

The crash also remains under investigation, as leaders such as Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich remembered Haggerty’s life and service.

“We’re greatly saddened by this tragic accident that took the life of this beloved man,” Elrich said.

Jones said his department is supporting Haggerty’s family as best they can as the department grieves the loss, as well.

“Our police department is in mourning because we’ve lost a great friend, a dedicated officer, a fabulous servant to this community,” Jones said.

Jones, who knew Haggerty from his time as commander of the third district police station, remembered him as a well-liked member of the department, who was known to mentor other officers. Jones said the 12-year-veteran of the force took great pride in his beat and had “an innate ability” to make victims feel comfortable and at ease.

Jones said Haggerty just recently transferred from the county’s third district station in the Silver Spring area to the first district station that serves the Rockville area.

The department will be assisting Haggerty’s family as they plan services for him.