OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. libraries to…

Montgomery Co. libraries to resume Sunday hours

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

February 15, 2022, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book lovers in Montgomery County, Maryland — rejoice!

Montgomery County Public Libraries will resume its Sunday operating hours starting on Feb. 27.

“Our library system and employees have been an invaluable asset to our COVID response and recovery efforts over the last two years,” Montgomery County Executive Mark Elrich said in a news release.

With the exception of two branches — Maggie Nightingale in Poolesville, which is currently closed for renovations, and Noyes Library for Young Children in Kensington — hours of operation for Sundays will be from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“We are pleased to be able to resume Sunday service hours,” said MCPL Director Anita Vassallo in a statement. “It is important that all residents have equal access to the resources and services provided by Public Libraries.”

Sunday operation hours for Montgomery County libraries were initially supposed to resume on Jan. 2, but the county rescinded the changes in December due to an increased spread of COVID-19.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up