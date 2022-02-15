Montgomery Co. libraries to resume Sunday hours

Montgomery County Public Libraries in Maryland will resume Sunday operating hours starting on Feb. 27.

Book lovers in Montgomery County, Maryland — rejoice!

“Our library system and employees have been an invaluable asset to our COVID response and recovery efforts over the last two years,” Montgomery County Executive Mark Elrich said in a news release.

With the exception of two branches — Maggie Nightingale in Poolesville, which is currently closed for renovations, and Noyes Library for Young Children in Kensington — hours of operation for Sundays will be from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“We are pleased to be able to resume Sunday service hours,” said MCPL Director Anita Vassallo in a statement. “It is important that all residents have equal access to the resources and services provided by Public Libraries.”

Sunday operation hours for Montgomery County libraries were initially supposed to resume on Jan. 2, but the county rescinded the changes in December due to an increased spread of COVID-19.