OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. bill would…

Montgomery Co. bill would require gender-neutral designation on new single-occupancy restrooms

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A bill has been introduced in the Montgomery County, Maryland, council that would expand the number of gender-neutral restrooms in places of public accommodation.

“This is very simple and straightforward legislation. Whenever a new single-occupancy bathroom is built, it needs to be gender-neutral,” County Council Vice President Evan Glass, who introduced the bill along with Council member Sidney Katz, said.

The requirement would cover county government buildings, restaurants and other businesses. Exempted would be private restrooms in residences, hospitals, hotels and motels.

“It is well-reasoned and will not be burdensome to implement and will help everyone feel more comfortable,” Katz said.

“This is only applying to new bathrooms and single-occupancy bathrooms,” Glass said.

The bill’s supporters say the measure’s benefits would go beyond nonbinary and transgender members of the community, but also to people with disabilities, who have caregivers of a different gender and to parents with children.

“How often is a father with a little girl waiting for the men’s room or do they go to the women’s room? And vice versa for moms and boys,” Glass said.

Howard County and the City of Baltimore already require new single-use bathrooms in places of public accommodation to be gender-neutral, and similar legislation is pending in the Maryland General Assembly.

The bill has broad support among members of the county council and a public hearing is scheduled for the measure March 8.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up