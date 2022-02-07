At memorial service, Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda remembered for courage

At a memorial service, Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last Tuskegee Airmen, was remembered for his courage.

One of the last Tuskegee Airmen was laid to rest during a memorial service held Sunday.

Family and friends gathered to honor Brig. Gen. Charles McGee’s legacy at North Chevy Chase Christian Church. McGee was 102 when he died at his Bethesda home on Jan. 16.

Family members described McGee as a selfless and humble person.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen honored McGee’s legacy.

“He’s an example to all Marylanders and all Americans. He was courageous and he was a pioneer. He was a hero and that’s how he will be remembered.”

McGee served as a fighter pilot and was a veteran of 409 missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

In 1951, McGee was the Commander of the 44th Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Philippines.

In 1972, he became the first Black Commander of the Richard-Gebaur Missouri Air Reserve Base.

He is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, as well as one great-great granddaughter.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this story.