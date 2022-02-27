CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'I feel like I…

‘I feel like I should be there’: Ukrainians, locals pray for peace at Maryland vigil

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
People pray during a service for Ukraine at the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
A sign is seen outside of a service for Ukraine at the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Jarol Boam from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grew up with a friend from Ukraine who goes to St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring. When she heard about the vigil on Sunday, she felt like she had to be there. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
People pray during a service for Ukraine at the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
People pray during a service for Ukraine at the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/5)

There were a lot of tears, prayers and hugs at a local community service for Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.

Many were sharing their stories as the group came together at a Ukrainian Cathedral in Maryland.

“Truthfully, I feel like I should be there,” said Ivanna Ivaniv.

She arrived in Maryland on Saturday from Lviv. She came to the U.S. on a visa to stay with her sister. She is divorced and lives in Ukraine by herself with her three children.

“I felt like I wouldn’t be able to protect them in a critical situation,” Ivaniv said.

Her parents and other family members are still in Ukraine.

“I really do want to be there,” she said. “It’s a very strong society right now because the Ukrainians are united with a very patriotic feeling. But I felt like I needed to protect my kids.”

She was part of a packed community prayer and candle lighting service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring.

People were stopping their cars and getting out to take pictures of the chapel and a large banner out front that said “pray for Ukraine.”

The service included a sermon, prayers and traditional Ukrainian songs. Crying could be heard during songs as many people embraced each other and supported each throughout the service.

“I hope that Ukrainians can hold their ground and be strong. It’s going to be very tough,” said Katarina Gramatova. She is from Slovakia and is a member of the church.

Jarol Boam from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grew up with a friend from Ukraine who goes to the church. When she heard about the vigil on Sunday, she felt like she had to be there.

“I’ve been supportive of Ukraine and the number of immigrants that have come over the years,” Boam said. “I really hope that we can achieve peace and work together.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up