Police: Montgomery County inmate attacks deputies in hospital escape attempt

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 8:57 AM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Montgomery County inmate attacked two sheriff’s deputies in an attempt to escape as he was discharged from a hospital, police said Thursday.

The inmate was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for medical care on Tuesday, but once he arrived, he denied treatment, police said in a news release.

As the inmate was escorted from the hospital, he told deputies he needed to use the bathroom, where he feigned illness, police said. When deputies released the inmate’s restraints, police said he assaulted them and tried to get ahold of a deputy’s firearm.

The inmate was taken into custody and returned to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where he was being held after a series of bank robberies, police said.

The inmate is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and first-degree escape.

