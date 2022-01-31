Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Rockville synagogue burglary

The Montgomery County Police Department says a man broke into the B'nai Israel Congregation, located on Montrose Road, around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Montgomery County detectives are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a synagogue in Rockville, Maryland.

Surveillance footage showed him then walking into an office space rented by a store at the site, which he stole property from, police said. The man later fled the scene in a white Transit or Sprinter-style van.

In a news release, police described the suspect as a white man wearing glasses, a yarmulke, black Adidas pants and a scarf at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement by calling 240-773-6084 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.