CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police seek…

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Rockville synagogue burglary

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County detectives are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a synagogue in Rockville, Maryland.

Police said a man broke into the B’nai Israel Congregation, located on Montrose Road, around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Surveillance footage showed him then walking into an office space rented by a store at the site, which he stole property from, police said. The man later fled the scene in a white Transit or Sprinter-style van.

In a news release, police described the suspect as a white man wearing glasses, a yarmulke, black Adidas pants and a scarf at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement by calling 240-773-6084 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

Surveillance stills released by the Montgomery County Police Department show a suspect in a synagogue burglary on Jan. 20. (Courtesy MCPD)

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up