CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. fire official…

Montgomery Co. fire official warns residents not to venture onto frozen ponds, lakes

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With temperatures plummeting below 20 degrees in recent days, some ponds and standing bodies of water are freezing over. But one Montgomery County fire and rescue official said it’s never safe to go out onto frozen water.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said it takes a few inches of frozen water across the entire body of water to make it safe to support people. He said he doesn’t see that happening in the D.C. region.

“It’s impossible to judge the strength of the ice just by the appearance,” Piringer said. “The only truly safe ice is in an ice rink.”

Still, people — and animals — find their way onto the ice every year. Piringer said while his department hasn’t gotten any calls this year for anyone falling into cold water, it has happened. He said people also need to be conscious of their pets if they live near a body of water.

“It’s not unusual for us to go pluck a deer out a middle of a pond somewhere, or a family pet of some sort,” Piringer said. “And, on occasion, unfortunately, we do have people that go into the water. It’s still in recent memory where we’ve had some drownings, where people have gone in cold water.”

He said cold water drains away body heat 25 to 30 times faster than cold air. Heavy winter clothing like coats and boots can also weigh someone down and make it harder to recover after falling into cold water.

“It really could be problematic,” Piringer said. “Physiologically you can’t operate and save yourself in some cases. The lower the temperature of the water, faster the onset of hypothermia.”

If someone does go into the water, Piringer said it’s important to act quickly and call 911, but don’t go onto the ice or into the water after them. Montgomery County rescuers preach “reach, throw and row,” — meaning try to reach out a branch or some rope to anyone in the water, throw a buoyant object to them or row to them inside a boat.

In almost all circumstances, only properly trained and equipped rescue personnel should try to rescue someone in freezing water, according to Piringer.

“Many times would-be rescuers become victims themselves,” he said.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up