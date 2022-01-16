Man arrested in series of Montgomery Co. bank robberies

A Germantown man has been arrested in connection with a series of bank robberies in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police said 31-year-old Steven Beitzel robbed three banks and tried to rob two more between Dec. 14 and Jan. 11, 2022.

Just after noon Dec. 14, police said Beitzel stole money from the BB&T on Fisher Avenue in Poolesville, Maryland, and fled the scene on foot. Police said he came back to the same bank Jan. 11 and tried to rob it again, but bank employees locked the doors before he was able to get into the lobby area.

Then on Jan. 5, police said Beitzel robbed a SunTrust on Darnestown Road in Darnestown, Maryland, and got away on a dirt bike.

After leaving the BB&T in Poolesville on Jan. 11, police said Beitzel went to a Capitol One on Frederick Road in Germantown, Maryland, but left after he noticed a glass partition at the teller counter. At around 2 p.m. that day, police said he then robbed an M&T Bank on Frederick Road in Germantown, Maryland.

The next day, police said Beitzel was driving his a dirt bike without a helmet and was pulled over by Rockville City Police. He tried to flee to avoid being apprehended, but was arrested, according to police.

According to police, officers then found evidence linking Beitzel to the robberies. He’s being held in Montgomery County without bond.