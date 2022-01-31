CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Instagram, phone directions lead…

Instagram, phone directions lead to arrest in fatal shooting of Montgomery Co. man

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police investigators believe 31-year-old Mario Samm got directions to the new apartment of an acquaintance shortly before arriving and killing Jahandar Rahman Darvish.

On Dec. 23, 2021, the 25-year-old Darvish was fatally shot in his apartment in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. Samm is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to charging documents, a witness who was with Darvish in his apartment before the shooting heard Darvish providing directions over the phone to his home. The witness said Darvish told him they might know the acquaintance who would soon arrive because they were all friends on Instagram.

Darvish, Samm and the witness hung out for under thirty minutes before Darvish and Samm argued, and Samm allegedly shot Darvish.

Montgomery County crime scene investigators got a search warrant and collected several .40 caliber shell casings to be submitted for DNA analysis. Another witness photographed the suspect driving a newer model GMC SUV.

The witness also told investigators the acquaintance’s Instagram accounts, which detectives traced to Samm.

On Dec. 28, Samm was arrested at his parents’ home in Frederick.

According to police, during a search of Samm’s phone, investigators determined he had called Darvish’s phone during the time period the victim was providing directions to his new apartment.

Samm waived a bond hearing in Frederick and will make his first court appearance in Montgomery County in the next few days.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up