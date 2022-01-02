CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Delivery rooms in Montgomery Co. announce first births in 2022

Ivy Lyons

January 2, 2022, 8:13 AM

Cyrus Mason, was born to mom Sarah and dad David of Germantown, Md., at 12:12 a.m.
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville delivered the first baby of 2022 just a few minutes after midnight.
Adventist HealthCare’s locations in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland, announced the first two New Year’s babies born in 2022. The two children were a baby boy and a girl.

A spokesperson said that the baby boy was born 12 minutes after the ball dropped in Times Square to ring in the new year. Over at the health care organization’s Shady Grove Medical Center, Sarah Ivins gave birth to Cyrus Mason

The system said that Cyrus was one of three children born on Jan. 1, in the first 25 minutes at Shady Grove Medical Center. Though it was a busy start to the year, hospital staff including Nan Troiano, the center’s women’s and infants’ service director, remained excited to welcome the year’s firstborn.

“What a blessing it is to serve our community and provide world-class care to new parents and their babies,” Troiano said.

Meanwhile, after 1:30 a.m. in Silver Spring, Maryland, staff at White Oak Medical Center saw the first baby of the year, a young girl.

Patricia Hudson, manager of the Birth Center at White Oak Medical Center, said that they looked forward to celebrating with families this year.

“Each year we feel so blessed to welcome the first baby of the new year at our Birth Center and this year is even more meaningful as it offers joy during challenging times for our community,” Hudson said.

Families of children born on New Year’s received gifts of “books and baby essentials” from the hospital to celebrate their first births of the year.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com.

