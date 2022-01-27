61 Montgomery County organizations get hate crime prevention funds

Over 60 organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been approved to receive a grant that will allow them to improve their security, the county announced.

Over 60 organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been approved to receive a grant that will allow them to improve their security, the county announced.

County Executive Marc Elrich announced the recipients of the funds that the county council approved last May. The $700,000 in nonprofit grant funds will go to organizations that applied because they are at risk of a hate crime or have already experienced one.

The funds from the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are meant to be used within the county to help each of the 61 organizations improve their security and deter future hate crimes.

“Coming on the heels of the terrifying hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas, recent vandalism at a mosque here in our community, and acts of violence against Asian-Americans across the country, these nonprofit security grants are further affirmation of Montgomery County’s unwavering support for our neighbors of every religion, race and ethnicity, and for those organizations who serve them,” said Elrich said in a release.

Citing the unfortunate need for the funding, Elrich noted that the county makes available classes, training, and police security assessments for those organizations who need it.

“These trainings help facilities evaluate and better secure their physical structures, develop plans for responding to threats and emergencies, and better prepare to protect themselves and their communities,” said Marianne Sounders, acting director of OEMHS. “Everyone has a right to work, live and worship in safety and security and we are happy to do our part to help.”

Nonprofit Security Grant Recipients: