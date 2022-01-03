CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
3 charged with 20 burglaries in Silver Spring, Wheaton areas

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 11:47 AM

Three men, two from D.C. and one from Maryland, are charged with 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas of Montgomery County.

Kevon Neal, 32, of D.C., Jaron Anderson, 22, of District Heights, Maryland, and Kevin Bing, 27, of D.C., are charged with the burglaries and with auto theft.

Montgomery County police stopped the Jeep the three were in after officers saw one of the three get into the vehicle with a blue crowbar in the Colesville Shopping Center on Jan. 7.

Police said the burglaries started on Dec. 17, 2021.

The suspects would drive a black or dark-colored Jeep Cherokee into shopping centers, stop in front of a store, hop out and pry open the door to the business. They’d get away with the cash register drawer and take off in the Jeep, police said in a news release.

When officers stopped the Jeep the three were in, they found that the vehicle had been stolen in Prince George’s County on Dec. 13, 2021.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police at 240-773-6870.

