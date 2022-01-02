2 sent to hospital after crash that shut down part of Beltway

Two people are in the hospital after a crash that shut down the Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland near Georgia Avenue for about an hour Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said one car hit another and trapped the driver of the striking car inside.

The person was freed and taken to the hospital, along with another adult who had nonlife threatening injuries.

ICYMI (1/2/22) Beltway near Georgia Avenue, @mcfrs PE716 while on scene of single car crash, was struck by another car, vehicle driver of striking vehicle was trapped & extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult Pri2 trauma, 1 other adult NLT & 1 adult (original car) refused https://t.co/jgn5Ey8yOv pic.twitter.com/we6NTebawS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 2, 2022

