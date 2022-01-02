CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 sent to hospital…

2 sent to hospital after crash that shut down part of Beltway

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 2, 2022, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Two people were hospitalized (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and EMS).

Photo Pete Piringer
Two people were hospitalized .

Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and EMS
The crash closed part of the beltway for about an hour (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and EMS).

Photo Pete Piringer
(1/3)

Two people are in the hospital after a crash that shut down the Beltway in Maryland near Georgia Avenue for about an hour Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said one car hit another and trapped the driver of the striking car inside.

The person was freed and taken to the hospital, along with another adult who had nonlife threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up