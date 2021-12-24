Police: Man found shot to death in Germantown apartment

Police in Montgomery County is investigating the shooting death of a man in Germantown Thursday evening.

Police in Montgomery County is investigating the shooting death of a man in Germantown Thursday evening.

Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Circle Gate Road, blocks away from Seneca Valley High School, just before 6 p.m.

Officers entered the apartment to find a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the search for a suspect in the shooting is ongoing, but no descriptions are available.

The name and age of man found dead were not released at this time.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.