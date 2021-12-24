HOLIDAY NEWS: DC-area churches prepare holiday services | Last-minute gifts under $50 | Smaller NYE in Times Square | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Man found shot…

Police: Man found shot to death in Germantown apartment

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 24, 2021, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County is investigating the shooting death of a man in Germantown Thursday evening.

Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Circle Gate Road, blocks away from Seneca Valley High School, just before 6 p.m.

Officers entered the apartment to find a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the search for a suspect in the shooting is ongoing, but no descriptions are available.

The name and age of man found dead were not released at this time.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up