Montgomery Co. organization helps local businesses and workers find each other

With labor shortages nationwide, an organization in Montgomery County, Maryland, is trying to connect local businesses with badly-needed workers.

“We’re the best-kept secret in Montgomery County, we serve businesses and job seekers at no cost to either party,” said Cynthia Grissom, director of business solutions at Worksource Montgomery, an operation funded in part by Montgomery County.

“We serve a bunch of different types of audiences. Anyone and everyone. From no high school diploma up to Ph.D.s,” said Grissom.

The businesses Worksource Montgomery serves are typically mid to small size businesses.

Not only can the firm find people jobs, it can also help people move up in their field, or change career paths.

“We have funding to train people, if you’re a career switcher. To upskill and get a certification in different areas in the five in-demand areas for the county, which are IT, cyber, health care, retail, hospitality and construction,” said Grissom.

There is also a big demand for warehouse workers and delivery drivers.

“We need lots of CDL (commercial drivers license) truck drivers, and a lot of these businesses will pay incentives for hiring people,” said Grissom.

There are Worksource Montgomery locations in Germantown and Wheaton. Businesses looking for workers, and workers looking for jobs, can visit their website.