Montgomery County pausing new rental assistance applications on New Year’s Eve

Those seeking rental assistance in Maryland's Montgomery County will not be able to submit applications for the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program after 5 p.m. Friday.

Those seeking rental assistance in Maryland’s Montgomery County will not be able to submit applications for the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program after 5 p.m. Friday.

Applications submitted before the deadline using the county’s rent relief website will be reviewed and processed, but no additional applications will be received after that time, according to a news release.

An additional round of rent-relief funding, with an updated application process and eligibility criteria will be announced in early 2022.

“It is important that we get the word out to those who are still needing rental assistance,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

“We have given out $49.7 million of the $59.5 million we were allocated, or 83.5 percent, from the nearly 11,000 applications for rental relief that we have received thus far. With applications continuing to be processed, we expect to exhaust our funds from the current application pool and those who submit their applications by Dec. 31.”

Elrich went on to assure people that the county was “not stopping or ending” rental relief.

“I want to encourage anyone who is needing assistance during these challenging times to call 311 so we can help.”

While applications will be paused on Friday, any resident that needs emergency assistance should continue to contact the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services for support even after Dec. 31.