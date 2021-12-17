Montgomery College to announce new president Friday afternoon

A new president of Montgomery College will be announced Friday afternoon, school officials said.

A new president of Montgomery College will be announced Friday afternoon, school officials said.

“On behalf of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to announce that a new president has been selected,” Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Michael Knapp said in a statement.

“After a national search, which identified several highly qualified candidates, an offer was extended this evening and accepted by an extraordinary leader. The new president’s name and background will be announced tomorrow, and a formal, in-person introduction will take place at the scheduled end-of-year celebration in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus,” Knapp said.

Charlene Mickens Dukes has been serving as the college’s interim president since the announcement earlier this year that former president DeRionne Pollard was stepping down to take up the role at Nevada State College.

The announcement will take place at 1 p.m. in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus.