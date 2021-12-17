CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery College to announce…

Montgomery College to announce new president Friday afternoon

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new president of Montgomery College will be announced Friday afternoon, school officials said.

“On behalf of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to announce that a new president has been selected,” Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Michael Knapp said in a statement.

“After a national search, which identified several highly qualified candidates, an offer was extended this evening and accepted by an extraordinary leader. The new president’s name and background will be announced tomorrow, and a formal, in-person introduction will take place at the scheduled end-of-year celebration in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus,” Knapp said.

Charlene Mickens Dukes has been serving as the college’s interim president since the announcement earlier this year that former president DeRionne Pollard was stepping down to take up the role at Nevada State College.

The announcement will take place at 1 p.m. in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up