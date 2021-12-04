Montgomery Co. police to host annual ‘Santa Police Ride’

Santa Claus will ride into Montgomery County — on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — at the annual Santa Police Ride in Maryland.

Santa Claus will ride into Montgomery County — on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — at the annual “Santa Police Ride” in Maryland.

The event will return with St. Nick set to ride in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The annual event benefits the Children’s Inn at NIH — a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.

All donations will help support operational expenses and programs for the families at the inn who stay at no cost.

Santa and his elves, who work shifts as county motor officers, will travel through the county on their motorcycles towing gifts and donations for the children and families at the Inn. Once they arrive, Santa will greet Children’s Inn residents on the playground.

While there, officers will help children choose presents for their family members at a gift shop before riding off to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas Day.

The inn currently partners with the NIH to support 407 families. Before the pandemic, this number could exceed 1,500 families annually. Children, teens and young adults participate in clinical trials, cancer treatments, and other pieces of medical research every year.

Those who want to donate can go to the organizations website to learn more. Donors can also call 301-496-5672 to donate by phone to The Children’s Inn at NIH.