Montgomery Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 3:45 PM

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, among other charges, police said Friday.

Kevin Lewis Long, 51, was arrested Friday morning following a nearly year-long investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that began in January 2021.

State police said the task force identified Long as a potential recipient of child pornography and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Montgomery County Police, carried out a search warrant on Nov. 17, and police said a subsequent forensic investigation found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices.

Along with possession of child pornography, Long was charged with obstruction of justice, hindering a law enforcement investigation and tampering with evidence in a criminal investigation, though police did not detail how those charges came about.

