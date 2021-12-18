Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after assault in Silver Spring

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Silver Spring, Maryland, in the early hours of Saturday police said.

Around 3 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of an assault on the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue. After arriving in the area, officers found a man suffering from a serious head injury on the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries”.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a fight outside of the restaurants on the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue, or the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, to reach out to the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Approximate location of assault:

