Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after assault in Silver Spring

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 18, 2021, 6:21 PM

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Silver Spring, Maryland, in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of an assault on the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue. After arriving in the area, officers found a man suffering from a serious head injury on the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries”.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a fight outside of the restaurants on the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue, or the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, to reach out to the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Approximate location of assault:

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

