Man dead after Silver Spring stabbing

A man is dead after a stabbing Tuesday in Silver Spring, Maryland, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to a call for a stabbing around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive.

There, they found an 18-year-old man with lacerations to the arms and hands. He said he’d been in a fight with another man who fled toward Fenton Street.

Police said officers then got a second call for a man suffering stab wounds.

The second man, 19, was found in the 8400 block of Fenton Street with stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.