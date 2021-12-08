CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Gaithersburg couple arrested in…

Gaithersburg couple arrested in connection to robbery spree

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 12:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A couple from Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies, Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

Rickley J. Senning, 32, faces multiple counts of armed robbery, first degree assault and felony use of a firearm.

Jesann L. Willis, 35, was also arrested; police said she had outstanding warrants in Virginia and Florida.

Authorities connected Senning to the following incidents, stretching back to October:

  • Oct. 12: A 7-Eleven on Derwood Circle in Derwood was robbed.
  • Oct. 12: An Essex Bank in the 1100 block of Nelson Street in Rockville was also robbed later that day. In both instances, the suspect had a revolver.
  • Oct. 30: Senning, a felon, is accused of assaulting a Rockville City Police Officer. He was found with a loaded revolver. Senning was charged with felony possession of a handgun and released on a $550 bond the next day.

Detectives with Montgomery County police connected Senning to the 7-Eleven and Essex Bank robberies. They got a warrant on Nov. 8.

But while out on bond, Senning allegedly robbed a PNC Bank in the 10100 block of River Road in Potomac. Police said he was seen leaving in a stolen white Honda CRV with Florida tags, taken from a residence in Flagler Beach, Florida.

Senning and Willis were eventually arrested in D.C. on Dec. 2 in the stolen CRV. Senning had a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

Police said both are believed to be involved in several commercial armed robberies, spanning at least six states from October through December.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up