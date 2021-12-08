Gaithersburg couple arrested in connection to robbery spree

A couple from Gaithersburg, Maryland, have been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies, Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

Rickley J. Senning, 32, faces multiple counts of armed robbery, first degree assault and felony use of a firearm.

Jesann L. Willis, 35, was also arrested; police said she had outstanding warrants in Virginia and Florida.

Authorities connected Senning to the following incidents, stretching back to October:

Oct. 12: A 7-Eleven on Derwood Circle in Derwood was robbed.

Oct. 12: An Essex Bank in the 1100 block of Nelson Street in Rockville was also robbed later that day. In both instances, the suspect had a revolver.

Oct. 30: Senning, a felon, is accused of assaulting a Rockville City Police Officer. He was found with a loaded revolver. Senning was charged with felony possession of a handgun and released on a $550 bond the next day.

Detectives with Montgomery County police connected Senning to the 7-Eleven and Essex Bank robberies. They got a warrant on Nov. 8.

But while out on bond, Senning allegedly robbed a PNC Bank in the 10100 block of River Road in Potomac. Police said he was seen leaving in a stolen white Honda CRV with Florida tags, taken from a residence in Flagler Beach, Florida.

Senning and Willis were eventually arrested in D.C. on Dec. 2 in the stolen CRV. Senning had a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

Police said both are believed to be involved in several commercial armed robberies, spanning at least six states from October through December.