Water main break floods Chevy Chase street

Thirty-eight homes in Chevy Chase, Maryland, remained without water service Monday afternoon, after a water main broke and flooded portions of a nearby road.

And WSSC Water says repairs will take several more hours.

Elm Street was closed between 44th Street and Oakridge Avenue after a 16-inch water main broke around 12:30 p.m. And the incident even forced one family in a nearby apartment to evacuate, said a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

According to that spokesman, Pete Piringer, WSSC Water crews isolated the broken main and used side street valves to limit the flooding.

Repairs generally take at least six hours, but it’s expected to take longer for this particular break. The utility was distributing jugs of water to impacted customers in the meantime.

A map of the flooded area is shown below.