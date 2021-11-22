THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Water main break floods Chevy Chase street

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 4:43 PM

Thirty-eight homes in Chevy Chase, Maryland, remained without water service Monday afternoon, after a water main broke and flooded portions of a nearby road.

And WSSC Water says repairs will take several more hours.

Elm Street was closed between 44th Street and Oakridge Avenue after a 16-inch water main broke around 12:30 p.m. And the incident even forced one family in a nearby apartment to evacuate, said a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

According to that spokesman, Pete Piringer, WSSC Water crews isolated the broken main and used side street valves to limit the flooding.

Repairs generally take at least six hours, but it’s expected to take longer for this particular break. The utility was distributing jugs of water to impacted customers in the meantime.

A map of the flooded area is shown below.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

