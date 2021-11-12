VIDEO: Montgomery Co. police looking for 2 suspects in sidewalk assault

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for two men suspected of assaulting a man on the sidewalk in Silver Spring earlier this month and have released surveillance video of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify them.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for two men suspected of assaulting a man on the sidewalk in Silver Spring earlier this month and have released surveillance video of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify them.

Police said that the incident took place on Nov. 1 in the 12100 block of Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old man, was walking in the 12100 block of Georgia Avenue on Nov. 1 when two young men approached him and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

One of the suspects kicked the man in the face, and then both suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. that night.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 8 inches with a thin build. Surveillance footage obtained from a nearby business showed him wearing a black winter jacket, a black mask, a red Washington Football Team t-shirt, and black and white camouflage pants and shoes.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 10 inches with a thin build. The footage showed him wearing a blue face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. He was being described as fluent in Spanish.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5545.

Below is the area where the assault took place: