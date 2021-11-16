CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Rockville City Hall to reopen to public in January

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 10:25 AM

Rockville City Hall in Maryland will reopen to the public in January — nearly 20 months after city offices were shuttered at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Manager Rob DiSpirito announced the reopening during a meeting Monday night of the mayor and City Council, according to a news release from the city.

“I strongly believe that employee collaboration and level of service to customers will benefit by reopening all city offices, including bringing employees back on site at City Hall,” DiSpirito said in an email to Rockville employees.

Rockville City Hall has been closed to the public since March 2020.

Face coverings for all visitors over the age of 2 are required inside Rockville facilities. Rockville employees, including full-time, part-time and temporary employees, are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Many other city facilities have already reopened, including the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre, Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center.

Rockville is the county seat of Montgomery County, Maryland, with a population of about 67,000 residents. The city government employs about 500 people.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

