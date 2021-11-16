Rockville City Hall to reopen to public in January

Rockville City Hall in Maryland will reopen to the public in January — nearly 20 months after city offices were shuttered at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Manager Rob DiSpirito announced the reopening during a meeting Monday night of the mayor and City Council, according to a news release from the city.

“I strongly believe that employee collaboration and level of service to customers will benefit by reopening all city offices, including bringing employees back on site at City Hall,” DiSpirito said in an email to Rockville employees.

Rockville City Hall has been closed to the public since March 2020.

Face coverings for all visitors over the age of 2 are required inside Rockville facilities. Rockville employees, including full-time, part-time and temporary employees, are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Many other city facilities have already reopened, including the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre, Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center.

Rockville is the county seat of Montgomery County, Maryland, with a population of about 67,000 residents. The city government employs about 500 people.