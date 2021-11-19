CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Shelter-in-place at Gaithersburg High School lifted after police find no intruders on campus

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 4:39 PM

Gaithersburg High School is sheltering in place after reports of strangers on the campus came in, Montgomery County Public Schools said Friday.

Police responded to the campus and worked to identify the source of the reports. They said two individuals were seen entering the school through a secured door and were suspected of being armed.

After a search of the premises, police said the threats were unfounded and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Police said the order was placed out of an abundance of caution.

