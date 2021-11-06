Police investigating attempted kidnapping of woman waiting for school bus in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened as a woman was waiting for her children to get off of a school bus in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened as a woman was waiting for her children to get off of a school bus in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Police responded to the 800 block of Marsh Street on Wednesday for reports of an attempted kidnapping that happened around 3:25 p.m.

A woman told officers at the scene that a blue sedan with two men inside stopped in front of her while she was waiting on Raven Avenue for her children to get off of the school bus, according to police.

She told police that a man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and grabbed the woman’s arm, attempting to pull her into the back seat of the sedan.

The woman was able to get away and run to another vehicle driving by for help, according to police.

The suspect returned to the car, entered the front passenger seat and the vehicle sped away towards Girard Street.

The suspect is described as a bald, Black male, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a red jacket.

The victim described the driver of the sedan as a bald, Black male in his mid-30s.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.